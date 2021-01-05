Together

Together

Country

1969

1.

Milwaukee Here I Come (Extrait)

2.

Jackson (Extrait)

3.

Don't Take It Out On Me (Extrait)

4.

Cryin' Time (Extrait)

5.

Sweet Thang (Extrait)

6.

Secret Places (Extrait)

7.

Don't Let Me Cross Over (Extrait)

8.

Gotta Travel On (Extrait)

9.

We Live In Two Different Worlds Now (Extrait)

10.

Earth Up Above (Grand Ole Moon Up Above) (Extrait)

11.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

11 chansons

25 min

© Mercury Nashville