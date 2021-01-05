Together
Country
1969
1.
Milwaukee Here I Come (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Jackson (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Don't Take It Out On Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Cryin' Time (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Sweet Thang (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Secret Places (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Don't Let Me Cross Over (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Gotta Travel On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
We Live In Two Different Worlds Now (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Earth Up Above (Grand Ole Moon Up Above) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30