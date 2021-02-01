Tommy James and The Shondells: Anthology
Pop
2007
1.
Hanky Panky
2.
Say I Am (What I Am)
3.
It's Only Love
4.
I Think We're Alone Now
5.
(Baby, Baby) I Can't Take It No More
6.
Mirage
7.
I Like the Way
8.
Run, Run, Baby, Run
9.
Gettin' Together
10.
Real Girl
11.
Love's Closin' in on Me
12.
Out of the Blue
13.
Get Out Now
14.
(I'm) Taken
15.
One Two Three and I Fell
16.
Mony Mony
17.
Somebody Cares
18.
Do Something to Me
19.
Crimson & Clover
20.
Sugar on Sunday
21.
Crystal Blue Persuasion
22.
Sweet Cherry Wine
23.
Loved One
24.
Ball of Fire
25.
She
26.
Gotta Get Back to You
27.
Draggin' the Line
