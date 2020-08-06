0
Top 100 Rock Anthems Playlist - Over 6 Hours of the Greatest Rock Classics of All Time !
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Don't Stop Believin' (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
2.
Gimme All Your Lovin' (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
3.
Highway to Hell (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
4.
Livin' on a Prayer (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
5.
Eye of the Tiger (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
6.
Sweet Home Alabama (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
7.
Born in the U.S.A. (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
8.
Ho Hey (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
9.
Sex on Fire (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
10.
Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
11.
Summer Of '69 (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
12.
We Will Rock You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
13.
The Final Countdown (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
14.
My Sharona (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
15.
All Right Now (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
16.
Ace of Spades (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
17.
Paranoid (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
18.
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
19.
Born to Be Wild (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
20.
Sweet Child O'mine (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
21.
I Like the Way (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
22.
The Passenger (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
23.
God Gave Rock and Roll to You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
24.
Wild Thing (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
25.
Smoke on the Water (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
26.
Animal (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
27.
Bat out of Hell (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
28.
American Woman (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
29.
We Built This City (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
30.
Mr. Brightside (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
31.
Crazy Crazy Nights (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
32.
Jump (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
33.
Back in Black (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
34.
Free Bird (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
35.
Clocks (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
36.
Addicted to Love (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
37.
Black Betty (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
38.
Paradise (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
39.
Since You've Been Gone (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
40.
I Want to Know What Love Is (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
41.
More Than a Feeling (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
42.
Hotel California (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
43.
Beds Are Burning (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
44.
Thunderstruck (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
45.
Welcome to the Jungle (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
46.
Nothing Else Matters (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
47.
Africa (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
48.
Don't Stop Me Now (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
49.
Legs (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
50.
The Joker (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Enter Sandman (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
2.
Smells Like Teen Spirit (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
3.
Sympathy for the Devil (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
4.
Nutbush City Limits (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
5.
Waiting for a Girl Like You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
6.
(I Just) Died in Your Arms (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
7.
Roxanne (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
8.
Poison (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
9.
Is This Love (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
10.
Keep on Loving You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
11.
Life in the Fast Lane (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
12.
Because the Night (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
13.
Love Is a Battlefield (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
14.
The Best (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
15.
Time After Time (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
16.
Nights in White Satin (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
17.
Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
18.
Total Eclipse of the Heart (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
19.
Sharp Dressed Man (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
20.
How You Remind Me (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
21.
Road to Nowhere (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
22.
Complicated (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
23.
Because of You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
24.
Kayleigh (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
25.
(Everything I Do) I Do It for You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
26.
Bohemian Rhapsody (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
27.
Chasing Cars (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
28.
Wonderwall (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
29.
Layla (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
30.
School's Out (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
31.
Stairway to Heaven (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
32.
Sultans of Swing (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
33.
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
34.
Listen to Your Heart (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
35.
The Power of Love (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
36.
Inside (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
37.
Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
38.
Can't Fight This Feeling (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
39.
Run to You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
40.
My Life Would Suck Without You (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
41.
Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
42.
I Love Rock 'N Roll (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
43.
Go Your Own Way (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
44.
Rock and Roll All Nite (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
45.
Pour Some Sugar on Me (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
46.
You Give Love a Bad Name (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
47.
Down Under (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
48.
Money for Nothing (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
49.
Another One Bites the Dust (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30
50.
You Shook Me All Night Long (Extrait)
Rock Playlist Masters
0:30