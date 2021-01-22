Top 14 Hot On October 2013
Pop
2013
1.
Royals (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
2.
Roar (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
3.
Wake Me Up (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
4.
Hold On, We're Going Home (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
5.
Holy Grail (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
6.
Heartbreaker (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
7.
The Fox (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
8.
Wrecking Ball (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
9.
Animals (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
10.
Clarity (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
11.
Dark Horse (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
12.
Papaoutai (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
13.
Work B**ch (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30
14.
Talk Dirty (Extrait)
Look Up to the Billboard
0:30