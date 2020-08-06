Top 20 Trax

Pop

2014

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

C C Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

48 min

