Totally 80s! - Hit Songs from the 80s

Pop

2017

1.

Dolce vita (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

In the Mood (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Don't Go (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Uptown Girl (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Reggae Night (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

When I'm with You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Long Train Runnin' (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

Rock It (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Atomic (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Stop the Cavalry (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

Woman in Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

La Bamba (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

Teardrops (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

Reggae Street (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

Jeopardy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

Asimbonanga (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
19.

The Only Way is Up (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
20.

Johnny Johnny Come Home (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
21.

Theme from S-Express (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
22.

Too Many Broken Hearts (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
23.

Dirty Diana (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
24.

Cambodia (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
25.

The Look (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 27 min

© Hit Me Music