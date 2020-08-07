Touchstones

Country

2002

1.

Tryin' Like the Devil (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Sometimes I Think About Suzanne (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

Calico Gypsy (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

Bluesman (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

W. Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Dough Boys (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Not Even When It's Over (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

Forty Hours (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

Deep Country Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

Are They Gonna Make Us Outlaws Again? (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

Richland, Washington (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

Nothin' But the Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
12.

Up From Georgia (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
13.

To Get Back Home (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
14.

What Will There Be for the Children? (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
15.

When the Fiddler Packs His Case (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
16.

Give My Love To Marie (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

16 chansons

55 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.