Traditional Celtic Christmas Music

Pop

2017

1.

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Christmas Pipes (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Go Tell It On the Mountain (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Christmas Day Is Come (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

The Wexford Carol (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

In the Bleak Midwinter (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

Silent Night (Holy Night) [Celtic Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

I Saw Three Ships (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

O Come All Ye Faithful (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

The Christmas Song (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Good King Wenceslas (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Away in a Manger (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
16.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
17.

Angels We Have Heard On High (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
18.

Deck the Halls (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
19.

The First Noel (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
20.

The Holly & the Ivy (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
21.

Auld Lang Syne (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
22.

The Seven Joys of Mary (Celtic Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

22 chansons

57 min

