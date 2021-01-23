Traditional Celtic Christmas Music
Pop
2017
1.
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Christmas Pipes (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Go Tell It On the Mountain (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
Christmas Day Is Come (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
The Wexford Carol (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
In the Bleak Midwinter (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
Silent Night (Holy Night) [Celtic Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
I Saw Three Ships (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
O Come All Ye Faithful (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
The Christmas Song (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
Good King Wenceslas (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Away in a Manger (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
16.
Ding Dong Merrily On High (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
17.
Angels We Have Heard On High (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
18.
Deck the Halls (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
19.
The First Noel (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
20.
The Holly & the Ivy (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
21.
Auld Lang Syne (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
22.
The Seven Joys of Mary (Celtic Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30