Transparence

Transparence

Jazz

2009

1.

Transparence (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Dance For Victor (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

Nem Um Talvez (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

L'eternel Desir (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

Father Christmas (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

Rene Thomas (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Galerie St. Hubert (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Ozone (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

Goodbye (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

April Blue (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

10 chansons

56 min

© INAKUSTIK