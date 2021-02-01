Transylvania 90210

Rock

2005

1.

Post Mortem Boredom (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
2.

Look What the Bats Dragged In (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
3.

I Walked with a Zombie (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
4.

Bad Things (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
5.

House by the Cemetary (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
6.

God Is a Lie (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
7.

Haunt Me (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
8.

Transylvania 90210 (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
9.

I Want You...Dead (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
10.

Buried by Christmas (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
11.

Elect Death for President (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
12.

Rot for Me (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
13.

The Ghost of Vincent Price (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30
14.

A Bullet Named Christ (Extrait)

Wednesday 13

0:30

14 chansons

51 min

© Roadrunner Records