Travelin'

Pop

1970

1.

Travelin' (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
2.

Gotta Get Back to You (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
3.

Early in the Mornin' (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
4.

Moses & Me (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
5.

Kelly Told Anne (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
6.

Bloody Waters (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
7.

Red Rover (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
8.

Candy Maker (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
9.

She (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
10.

Talkin' & Signifyin' (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30

10 chansons

34 min

© Rhino