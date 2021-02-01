Travellers In Time: Anthology, Vol. 1
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Come Away Melinda (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Bird of Prey (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
High Priestess (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
The Park (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Lady In Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Look at Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Tears in My Eyes (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Love Machine (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Why (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Traveller in Time (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
16.
Circle of Hands (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Rainbow Demon (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Paradise / The Spell (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Blind Eye (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
The Magician's Birthday (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Rain (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Sweet Freedom (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Wonderworld (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
The Easy Road (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Return to Fantasy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Footprints In the Snow (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Weep in Silence (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30