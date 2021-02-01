Travellers In Time: Anthology, Vol. 1

Travellers In Time: Anthology, Vol. 1

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Come Away Melinda (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Bird of Prey (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

High Priestess (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

The Park (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Look at Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Tears in My Eyes (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Love Machine (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Why (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Traveller in Time (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
16.

Circle of Hands (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Rainbow Demon (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Paradise / The Spell (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Blind Eye (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

The Magician's Birthday (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Rain (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Stealin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Sweet Freedom (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Wonderworld (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

The Easy Road (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Return to Fantasy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Footprints In the Snow (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Weep in Silence (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

30 chansons

2 h 36 min

© Noise Records