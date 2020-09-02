Travelling Songs
Musique pour enfants
2016
1.
The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Bicycle Made for Two (Daisy, Daisy) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
A Sailor Went to Sea Sea Sea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Down at the Station (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Widdicombe Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Driving in My Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
My Bonnie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Take Me out to the Ball Game (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Chattanooga Choo Choo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Donkey Riding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Sailor's Hornpipe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
A Whole New World (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
If You're Gonna Travel Far (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
There Were Three Jolly Fishermen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Morningtown Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
The Bear Went over the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
The Two Twenty Two Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Wonderful Sleigh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30