Travelogue
Folk
2004
Disque 1
1.
Otis and Marlena (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Amelia (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
You Dream Flat Tires (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Love (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Woodstock (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Slouching Towards Bethlehem (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
The Sire of Sorrow (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
For the Roses (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Trouble Child (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
God Must Be a Boogie Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Be Cool (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Just Like This Train (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Sex Kills (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Refuge of the Roads (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Hejira (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Chinese Cafe / Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Cherokee Louise (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
The Dawntreader (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
The Last Time I Saw Richard (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Borderline (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30