Treasury Of Children's Songs
Musique pour enfants
2007
1.
Consider Yourself (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Noddy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Winnie The Pooh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Puff The Magic Dragon (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Underground, Overground, Wombling Free (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Going To The Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
When You Wish Upon A Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Halfway Up The Stairs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Summer Holiday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Let Him Go, Let Him Tarry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Walking In The Air (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Hey Little Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Cockles And Mussels (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
The Owl And The Pussy Cat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Rupert The Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Ob La Di, Ob La Da (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
A Windmill In Old Amsterdam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Jimmy Crack Corn (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Little Brown Jug (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Yellow Submarine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30