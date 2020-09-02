Treasury Of Children's Songs

Treasury Of Children's Songs

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

Consider Yourself (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Noddy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Winnie The Pooh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Puff The Magic Dragon (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Underground, Overground, Wombling Free (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Going To The Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

When You Wish Upon A Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Halfway Up The Stairs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Summer Holiday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Let Him Go, Let Him Tarry (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Walking In The Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Hey Little Hen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Cockles And Mussels (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

The Owl And The Pussy Cat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Rupert The Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Ob La Di, Ob La Da (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

A Windmill In Old Amsterdam (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Jimmy Crack Corn (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Little Brown Jug (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 10 min

© CRS Records