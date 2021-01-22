0
Tribute to Bob MarleyAnthology Live Tour, Live in Paris
Musique du monde
2013
1.
Trenchtown Rock (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
2.
Them Belly Full (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
3.
Lively Up Yourself (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
4.
Rebel Music (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
5.
The Heathen (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
6.
Jamming (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
7.
Stir It Up (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
8.
I Shot the Sheriff (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
9.
War/no More Trouble (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
10.
Crazy Baldhead (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
11.
No Woman No Cry (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
12.
Could You Be Love (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
13.
Get Up, Stand Up (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
14.
Exodus (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30
15.
Final (Extrait)
Ibis Lawrence Band
0:30