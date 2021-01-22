Tribute to Bob MarleyAnthology Live Tour, Live in Paris

Musique du monde

2013

1.

Trenchtown Rock (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
2.

Them Belly Full (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
3.

Lively Up Yourself (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
4.

Rebel Music (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
5.

The Heathen (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
6.

Jamming (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
7.

Stir It Up (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
8.

I Shot the Sheriff (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
9.

War/no More Trouble (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
10.

Crazy Baldhead (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
11.

No Woman No Cry (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
12.

Could You Be Love (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
13.

Get Up, Stand Up (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
14.

Exodus (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30
15.

Final (Extrait)

Ibis Lawrence Band

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 35 min

© XG Entertainment

0