Trickling Water Soundscapes Blended with Waves, Rain, and Humpback Whales

Musique électronique

2015

Disque 1

1.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 5 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 6 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
7.

Trickling Water Soundscape, part 7 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Trickling Water By the Brook, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water By the Brook, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water By the Brook, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water By the Brook, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Trickling Water By the Brook, part 5 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Trickling Water with the Cry of the Loon, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water with the Cry of the Loon, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water with the Cry of the Loon, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water with the Cry of the Loon, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Trickling Water with the Soothing Song of the Humpback Whale, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water with the Soothing Song of the Humpback Whale, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water with the Soothing Song of the Humpback Whale, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water with the Soothing Song of the Humpback Whale, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Trickling Water with Soothing Ocean Waves, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water with Soothing Ocean Waves, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water with Soothing Ocean Waves, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water with Soothing Ocean Waves, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 6

1.

Trickling Water with the Gentle Rain, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water with the Gentle Rain, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water with the Gentle Rain, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water with the Gentle Rain, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Trickling Water with the Gentle Rain, part 5 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 7

1.

Trickling Water with The Wind and the Sea, part 1 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Trickling Water with The Wind and the Sea, part 2 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Trickling Water with The Wind and the Sea, part 3 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Trickling Water with The Wind and the Sea, part 4 (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

33 chansons

54 min

© Waterscapes