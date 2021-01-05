Trip The Light Fantastic
Pop
2007
1.
Catch You (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
2.
Me And My Imagination (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
3.
Today The Sun's On Us (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
4.
New York City Lights (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
5.
If I Can't Dance (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
6.
The Distance Between Us (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
7.
If You Go (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
8.
Only One (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
9.
Love Is Here (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
10.
New Flame (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
11.
China Heart (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30
12.
What Have We Started? (Extrait)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
0:30