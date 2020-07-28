Triumphant, Vol. 2
Jazz
2017
1.
God Is Bigger (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
2.
Born Again (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
3.
Latter Rain (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
4.
He Understands It (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
5.
What You Come to Do (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
6.
Lord You Are (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
7.
I'll Be Fine (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
8.
Guitar Serenade (Interlude) (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
9.
He Will Be There (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
10.
One Way (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
11.
God Is Bigger (Revival Dance Remix) (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
12.
I Am (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
13.
Islands in the Sun (Instrumental) (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
14.
That's My Mama (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30
15.
Change the World (Extrait)
Garry Moore
0:30