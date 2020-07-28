Triumphant, Vol. 2

Triumphant, Vol. 2

Jazz

2017

1.

God Is Bigger (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
2.

Born Again (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
3.

Latter Rain (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
4.

He Understands It (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
5.

What You Come to Do (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
6.

Lord You Are (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
7.

I'll Be Fine (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
8.

Guitar Serenade (Interlude) (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
9.

He Will Be There (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
10.

One Way (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
11.

God Is Bigger (Revival Dance Remix) (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
12.

I Am (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
13.

Islands in the Sun (Instrumental) (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
14.

That's My Mama (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
15.

Change the World (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30

15 chansons

55 min

© Last Days Records - Music Fada World & Outreach Prodctions!