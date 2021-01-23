Trust in Me - Live and Classics

Trust in Me - Live and Classics

Rock

2017

1.

Georgia on My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Trouble in Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Who Will the Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

The Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

You Belong to Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

No Headstone on My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Jazz2Jazz