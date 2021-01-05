Trust Issues

Trust Issues

Pop

2019

1.

Doing To Me (Extrait)

Astrid S

0:30
2.

Trust Issues (Extrait)

Astrid S

0:30
3.

Emotion (Extrait)

Astrid S

0:30
4.

Someone New (Extrait)

Astrid S

0:30
5.

The First One (Extrait)

Astrid S

0:30

5 chansons

15 min

© Universal Music AS