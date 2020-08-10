Tryin' Like the Devil

Country

1976

1.

Forty Hours (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Deep Country Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

Give My Love to Marie (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

Are They Gonna Make Us Outlaws Gain? (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

She Tries Not to Cry (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Tryin' Like the Devil (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

She's the One (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

Sometimes I Think About Suzanne (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

Nothin' But the Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

You Can't Ever Tell (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

10 chansons

35 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.