Turbulent Indigo
Pop
1970
1.
Sunny Sunday (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Sex Kills (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
How Do You Stop (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Turbulent Indigo (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Last Chance Lost (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Magdalene Laundries (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Not to Blame (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Borderline (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Yvette in English (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
The Sire of Sorrow (Job's Sad Song) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30