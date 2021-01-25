Turn Around

Turn Around

Pop

2020

1.

Great Balls of Fire (feat. 3) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Turn Around (feat. 4) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

When the Saints Go Marching in (feat. 11) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

I'm Feeling Sorry (feat. 6) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) [feat. 9] (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

You Win Again (feat. 13) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Don't Be Cruel (feat. 7) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Matchbox (feat. 8) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Goodnight Irene (feat. 5) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

High School Confidential (feat. 10) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (feat. 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Little Queenie (feat. 2) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Baby Baby, Bye Bye (feat. 12) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

13 chansons

31 min

© Matchless Music