Tutti Frutti, vol. 8Version coffret Les Années Vogue, vol. 2
Musique Francophone
2012
1.
Tutti Frutti (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Knocked Out (Not Get Out) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Depuis qu'ma Môme (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Oui j'ai (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Tutti Frutti (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Depuis qu'ma môme (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Oui j'ai (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Ne joue pas (Extrait de l'émission La Clé De Sol, TV Suisse le 19/10/60) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Souvenirs, souvenirs (Live au Grillon de Genève, 12/60) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Kili Watch (Live au Grillon de Genève, 12/60) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Le p'tit clown de ton cœur (Live au Grillon de Genève, 12/60) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Je cherche une fille (Live au Trois Mailletz le 14/02/61) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30