Twilight Dementia
Métal
2010
1.
Heroes of Our Time (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
2.
Operation Ground And Pound (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
3.
Reasons to Live (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
4.
Fury of the Storm (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
5.
Fields of Despair (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
6.
Starfire (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
7.
Soldiers of the Wasteland (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
8.
My Spirit Will Go On (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
9.
Where Dragons Rule (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
10.
The Last Journey Home (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
11.
Valley of the Damned (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
12.
Strike of the Ninja (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
13.
Through the Fire and Flames (Live) (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30