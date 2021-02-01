Twilight Dementia

Métal

2010

1.

Heroes of Our Time (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
2.

Operation Ground And Pound (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
3.

Reasons to Live (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
4.

Fury of the Storm (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
5.

Fields of Despair (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
6.

Starfire (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
7.

Soldiers of the Wasteland (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
8.

My Spirit Will Go On (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
9.

Where Dragons Rule (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
10.

The Last Journey Home (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
11.

Valley of the Damned (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
12.

Strike of the Ninja (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30
13.

Through the Fire and Flames (Live) (Extrait)

Dragonforce

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 36 min

