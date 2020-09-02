Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Musique pour enfants

2016

1.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Sandy Girl (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Little Sally Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

A Ram Sam Sam (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Pat a Cake Baker's Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Cock a Doodle Doo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Star Light, Star Bright (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Hot Cross Buns (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

I Hear Thunder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Once Upon a Dream (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Let Him Go, Let Him Tarry (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

52 min

© CRS Records