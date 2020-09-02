Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Musique pour enfants
2016
1.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Sandy Girl (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Little Sally Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
A Ram Sam Sam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Pat a Cake Baker's Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Cock a Doodle Doo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Star Light, Star Bright (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Hot Cross Buns (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
I Hear Thunder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Once Upon a Dream (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Let Him Go, Let Him Tarry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30