Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Musique pour enfants

2013

1.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Five Little Monkeys Bouncing On the Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Song Twisters (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

A Bicycle Made for Two (Daisy, Daisy) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

John Brown's Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

The Farmer's in His Den (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Abc Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

15 chansons

27 min

© CRS Records Ltd