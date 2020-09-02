Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star
Musique pour enfants
2006
1.
Me and My Teddy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Noddy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Sandy Girl (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Little Sally Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Mister Sandman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
A Ram Sam Sam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Pat a Cake Baker's Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Halfway Up the Stairs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
God of Grace (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Sinfonia to Cantata 156 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Sound the Trumpet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Psalm Nine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Lamb of God (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
March of the Toy Soldiers (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Hornpipe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Arkansas Traveller (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Go Down Moses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Passacaglia (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30