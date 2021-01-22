Twistin' the Rock, vol. 6Version coffret Les Années Vogue, vol. 1
Musique Francophone
2011
1.
Oui j'ai (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Tu m'plais (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Si tu restes avec moi (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
J'étais fou (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Tu es là (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Mon septième ciel (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
A New Orleans (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Mon vieux copain (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Nous les gars, nous les filles (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Pourquoi cet amour (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Ton fétiche d'amour (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Le plus beau des jeux (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Oui j'ai (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
Tu m'plais (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
Si tu restes avec moi (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
16.
J'étais fou (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
17.
Mon septième ciel (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
18.
A New Orleans (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
19.
Mon vieux copain (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
20.
Nous les gars, nous les filles (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
21.
Pourquoi cet amour (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
22.
Le plus beau des jeux (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30