Song For America (Expanded Edition)

The Prelude Implicit (Deluxe Edition)

The Essential Kansas

Point Of Know Return (Expanded Edition)

The Best Of Kansas

The Absence Of Presence

Bringing It Back

Sparks of the Tempest

Down the Road

The Spider

Miracles out of Nowhere

Child of Innocence

The Wall

Excerpt from "Lamplight Symphony"

Mysteries and Mayhem

Dust in the Wind (Acoustic Guitar Solo)

Journey from Mariabronn

Carry on Wayward Son

Portrait (He Knew)

Icarus - Borne on Wings of Steel

Point of Know Return

Song for America

Two For The Show (30th Anniversary Edition)