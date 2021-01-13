Two For The Show (30th Anniversary Edition)
Pop rock
1978
Disque 1
1.
Song for America (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
Point of Know Return (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
Paradox (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Icarus - Borne on Wings of Steel (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
Portrait (He Knew) (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
Carry on Wayward Son (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
Journey from Mariabronn (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
Dust in the Wind (Acoustic Guitar Solo) (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
Lonely Wind (Piano Solo) (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Mysteries and Mayhem (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
Excerpt from "Lamplight Symphony" (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
12.
The Wall (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
13.
Magnum Opus (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Hopelessly Human (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
Child of Innocence (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
Belexes (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Cheyenne Anthem (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
Miracles out of Nowhere (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
The Spider (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
Closet Chronicles (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
Down the Road (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Sparks of the Tempest (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
Bringing It Back (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30