African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Slide 1 of 2

© African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Outro - We've Got to Unite (Live)

Outro - We've Got to Unite (Live) (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Walter Lamar Scott: February 9, 1965 - April 4, 2015 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Tony McDade: 1982 - May 27, 2020

Tony McDade: 1982 - May 27, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Tamir Rice: June 15, 2002 - November 22, 2014 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Stephon Alonzo Clark, August 10, 1995 - March 18, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Sandra Bland: February 7, 1987 - July 13, 2015 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Saheed Vassell: December 22, 1983 - April 4, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Reynaldo Cuevas: January 6, 1992 - September 7, 2012 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Rayshard Brooks: January 31, 1993 - June 12, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Philando Castile: July 16, 1983 - July 6, 2016 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Oscar Grant III: February 27, 1986 - January 1, 2009 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Michael Brown Jr.: May 20, 1996 - August 9, 2014

Michael Brown Jr.: May 20, 1996 - August 9, 2014 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Michael Brent Charles Ramos: January 1, 1978 - April 24, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Meagan Hockaday: August 27, 1988 - March 28, 2015 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Kimani “Kiki” Gray: October 19, 1996 - March 9, 2013 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Interlude - Marching on the Anniversaries of Past Marches (Live)

Interlude - Marching on the Anniversaries of Past Marches (Live) (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

George Perry Floyd: October 14, 1973 - May 25, 2020

George Perry Floyd: October 14, 1973 - May 25, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Gabriella Monique Nevarez: November 25, 1991 - March 2, 2014 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Freddie Carlos Gray Jr.: August 16, 1989 - April 19, 2015 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Eric Garner: September 15, 1970 - July 17, 2014 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.: June 18, 1997 - November 22, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Dreasjon “Sean” Reed: 1999 - May 6, 2020

Dreasjon “Sean” Reed: 1999 - May 6, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Dijon Durand Kizzee: February 5, 1991 - August 31, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

David McAtee: August 3, 1966 - June 1, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Daniel T. Prude: 1979 - March 30, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Interlude - Take Care of the Babies (Live)

Interlude - Take Care of the Babies (Live) (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Chinedu Okobi: February 13, 1982 - October 3, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Charles “Chop” Roundtree Jr.: September 5, 2000 - October 17, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Carlos Carson: May 16, 1984 - June 6, 2020

Carlos Carson: May 16, 1984 - June 6, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Breonna Taylor: June 5, 1993 - March 13, 2020 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Botham Shem Jean: September 29, 1991 - September 6, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Atatiana Koquice Jefferson: November 28, 1990 - October 12, 2019 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Antwon Rose Jr.: July 12, 2000 - June 19, 2018 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Amadou Diallo: September 2, 1975 - February 4, 1999 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Alton Sterling: June 14, 1979 - July 5, 2016 (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

Intro - I'm Loosing It (Live)

Intro - I'm Loosing It (Live) (Extrait) African on Confederate Trail

African on Confederate Trail

U.S. Simulated III: Say Their Names (A Sonic Memoriam)