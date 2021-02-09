U218 Singles
Rock
2006
Disque 1
1.
Beautiful Day (Extrait)
U2
0:30
2.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)
U2
0:30
3.
Pride (In The Name Of Love) (Extrait)
U2
0:30
4.
With Or Without You (Extrait)
U2
0:30
5.
Vertigo (Extrait)
U2
0:30
6.
New Year's Day (Extrait)
U2
0:30
7.
Mysterious Ways (Extrait)
U2
0:30
8.
Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Extrait)
U2
0:30
9.
Where The Streets Have No Name (Extrait)
U2
0:30
10.
Sweetest Thing (Extrait)
U2
0:30
11.
Sunday Bloody Sunday (Extrait)
U2
0:30
12.
One (Extrait)
U2
0:30
13.
Desire (Extrait)
U2
0:30
14.
Walk On (Extrait)
U2
0:30
15.
Elevation (Extrait)
U2
0:30
16.
Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own (Extrait)
U2
0:30
17.
The Saints Are Coming (Extrait)
U2
0:30
18.
Window In The Skies (Extrait)
U2
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Vertigo (Extrait)
U2
0:30
2.
I Will Follow (Extrait)
U2
0:30
3.
Elevation (Extrait)
U2
0:30
4.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)
U2
0:30
5.
All I Want Is You (Extrait)
U2
0:30
6.
City Of Blinding Lights (Extrait)
U2
0:30
7.
Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own (Extrait)
U2
0:30
8.
Miss Sarajevo (Extrait)
U2
0:30
9.
With Or Without You (Extrait)
U2
0:30