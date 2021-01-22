Ubangi Stomp

Ubangi Stomp

Country

2014

1.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

In the Mood (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Hillbilly Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Teen-Age Letter (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Bonnie B (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

28 chansons

57 min

© Seven Eleven