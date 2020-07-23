Uisce Beatha: The Water of Live!

Uisce Beatha: The Water of Live!

Folk

2015

1.

A Dark Time (Intro) [Live] [feat. Noel Johnston] (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Poor Paddy On the Railway (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

All for Me Grog (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

Wasted Years (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

Black Velvet Band (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

One Step Ahead of the Sword (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

There Are No Pubs in Kirkintilloch (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

The Orange and the Green (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

Mountain Tay (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

I.R.A. (Interstellar Rebel Army) [Live] (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

Reluctant Whovian (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Gotham's Finest (Live) [feat. Megan T] (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

A Question of Heaven (Live) [feat. Kirsten Carpenter & Megan T] (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

Molly Malone (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

The Stubby Shillelagh (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
16.

That Sly Fox (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
17.

Come Out Ye Black and Tans (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
18.

Ball of Kerrymuir (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
19.

Always Look On the Bright Side of Life (Live) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 09 min

© The Stubby Shillelaghs