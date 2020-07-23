Uisce Beatha: The Water of Live!
Folk
2015
1.
A Dark Time (Intro) [Live] [feat. Noel Johnston] (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
2.
Poor Paddy On the Railway (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
3.
All for Me Grog (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
4.
Wasted Years (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
5.
Black Velvet Band (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
6.
One Step Ahead of the Sword (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
7.
There Are No Pubs in Kirkintilloch (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
8.
The Orange and the Green (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
9.
Mountain Tay (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
10.
I.R.A. (Interstellar Rebel Army) [Live] (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
11.
Reluctant Whovian (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
12.
Gotham's Finest (Live) [feat. Megan T] (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
13.
A Question of Heaven (Live) [feat. Kirsten Carpenter & Megan T] (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
14.
Molly Malone (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
15.
The Stubby Shillelagh (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
16.
That Sly Fox (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
17.
Come Out Ye Black and Tans (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
18.
Ball of Kerrymuir (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
19.
Always Look On the Bright Side of Life (Live) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30