Ultimate Hits

Rock

2008

1.

Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

It All Depends (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

12 chansons

29 min

© Rock 'n' Roll Classics