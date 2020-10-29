Ultimate Horror: 2020 Fright Fest

Instrumental

2020

1.

The Thing That Lurks (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
2.

Twilight Terrors (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
3.

Spirit in Decay (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
4.

The Children of Doom (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
5.

Spectral Visitor (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
6.

Shadow Lake (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
7.

Veil of Torment (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
8.

Rats in the Walls (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
9.

No Escape (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
10.

Lurking Dangers (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
11.

Werewolves Waiting (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
12.

Song of Spirits (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
13.

Phantom Shadows (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
14.

He That Laughs (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
15.

Serial Monster (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
16.

Strange Horizons (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
17.

Revenants (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
18.

Cemetary Spirits (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
19.

Edge of Space (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
20.

Malevolent Spirits (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
21.

Noises in the Night (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
22.

Path of Doom (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
23.

Thunder on the 31st (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
24.

Spooky Ambience (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
25.

The Devil Himself (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
26.

Mounting Dread (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
27.

Distant Evil (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
28.

Dead Inside (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
29.

Echoes in the Night (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
30.

Desert Horrors (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
31.

In His Lair (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
32.

Visions of Oblivion (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
33.

Abyss (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
34.

Sight Unseen (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
35.

Creepy Lurkings (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
36.

Footsteps (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30
37.

Apart and Abandoned (Extrait)

The Citizens of Halloween

0:30

37 chansons

1 h 33 min

© Naughty Witch Records