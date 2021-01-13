Ultimate The Alan Parsons Project

Rock

2003

1.

A Dream Within a Dream (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

The Raven (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

What Goes Up... (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

I Robot (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

(The System Of) Doctor Tarr And Professor Fether (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Lucifer (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Damned If I Do (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Games People Play (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
11.

Sirius (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
12.

Eye in the Sky (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
13.

Prime Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
14.

Don't Answer Me (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
15.

Psychobabble (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
16.

You Don't Believe (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
17.

Days Are Numbers (The Traveller) (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
18.

Old and Wise (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

18 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Arista - BMG Heritage