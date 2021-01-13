Ultimate The Alan Parsons Project
Rock
2003
1.
A Dream Within a Dream (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
The Raven (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
What Goes Up... (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
(The System Of) Doctor Tarr And Professor Fether (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Games People Play (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Eye in the Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Prime Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Don't Answer Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
You Don't Believe (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
17.
Days Are Numbers (The Traveller) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
18.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30