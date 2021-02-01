Ultra Beatdown
Métal
2008
1.
Heroes of Our Time (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
2.
The Fire Still Burns (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
3.
Reasons to Live (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
4.
Heartbreak Armageddon (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
5.
The Last Journey Home (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
6.
A Flame For Freedom (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
7.
Inside The Winter Storm (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
8.
The Warrior Inside (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
9.
Strike of the Ninja (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
10.
Scars of Yesterday (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30