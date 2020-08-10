Unexpected Elements
Jazz
2010
1.
Unexpected Elements (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Waltz for Kenny and Michel (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Night and Day (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
After the Eclipse (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Invitation (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
In A Sentimental Mood (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Giant Steps (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Prayer for Peace in Europe (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
A Late Departure (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
My Romance (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Y2K Blues (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30