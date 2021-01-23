Unforgettable Movie Soundtracks

Pop

2017

1.

Hedwig's Theme (From the Movie "Harry Potter") (Extrait)

2.

City of Stars (From the Movie "La La Land") (Extrait)

3.

The Way We Were (Memories) [From the Movie "The Way We Were"] (Extrait)

4.

Beauty & the Beast (From the Movie "Beauty & the Beast") (Extrait)

5.

Out of Africa (From the Movie "Out of Africa") (Extrait)

6.

How Far I'll Go (From the Movie "Moana") (Extrait)

7.

Let It Go (From the Movie "Frozen") (Extrait)

8.

Limelight (From the Movie "Limelight") (Extrait)

9.

Back to the Future (From the Movie "Back to the Future") (Extrait)

10.

Superman (From the Movie "Superman") (Extrait)

11.

A Man and a Woman (From the Movie "A Man and a Woman") (Extrait)

12.

Basic Instinct (From the Movie "Basic Instinct") (Extrait)

13.

Flashdance... What a Feeling (From the Movie "Flashdance") (Extrait)

14.

E.T. (From the Movie "E.T.") (Extrait)

15.

Dances With Wolves (From the Movie "Dances With Wolves") (Extrait)

16.

The Big Blue (From the Movie "The Big Blue") (Extrait)

17.

The Shining (From the Movie "The Shining") (Extrait)

18.

Indiana Jones (From the Movie "Indiana Jones") (Extrait)

19.

Mission Impossible (From the Movie "Mission Impossible") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

20.

Star Wars (From the Movie "Star Wars") (Extrait)

20 chansons

56 min

© Soundtrack Productions