Unplugged

Unplugged

Pop

1993

1.

The Old Laughing Lady (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
2.

Mr. Soul (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
3.

World on a String (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
4.

Pocahontas (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
5.

Stringman (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
6.

Like a Hurricane (Unplugged) (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
7.

The Needle and the Damage Done (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
8.

Helpless (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
9.

Harvest Moon (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
10.

Transformer Man (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
11.

Unknown Legend (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
12.

Look out for My Love (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
13.

Long May You Run (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
14.

From Hank to Hendrix (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Reprise