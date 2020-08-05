Up on the Sun
Rock
2011
1.
Up on the Sun (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
2.
Maiden's Milk (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
3.
Away (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
4.
Animal Kingdom (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
5.
Hot Pink (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
6.
Swimming Ground (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
7.
Buckethead (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
8.
Too Real (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
9.
Enchanted Porkfist (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
10.
Seal Whales (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
11.
Two Rivers (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
12.
Creator (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
13.
Hot Pink (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
14.
Up on the Sun (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
15.
Mother American Marshmallow (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
16.
Embodiment of Evil (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
17.
Hot Pink (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30