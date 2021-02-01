Upojenie

Upojenie

Jazz

2008

1.

CichyZapada Zmrok (Here Comes the Silent Dusk) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
2.

Mania Mienia (So May It May Secretly Begin) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
3.

Biel (Whiteness) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
4.

Przyplyw, Odplyw, Oddech Czasu... (Tell Her You Saw Me) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
5.

Are You Going with Me? (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
6.

Czarne Slowa (Black Words) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
7.

Lulajze Jezuniu (Polish Christmas Carol) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
8.

Upojenie (Ecstasy) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
9.

Zupelnie Inna Ja (Always and Forever) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
10.

Piosenka Dla Stasia (A Song for Stas) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
11.

Letter from Home (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
12.

Me Jedyne Niebo (Another Life) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
13.

By on Byl Tu (Farmer's Trust) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
14.

Polskie Drogi (Polish Paths) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
15.

Tam, Gdzie Nie Siega Wzrok (Follow Me) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
16.

Na Calej Polaci Snieg (The Snow Falls All over the Place) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
17.

Szepty i Llzy (Whispers and Tears) (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Nonesuch