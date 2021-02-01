Upojenie
Jazz
2008
1.
CichyZapada Zmrok (Here Comes the Silent Dusk) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
2.
Mania Mienia (So May It May Secretly Begin) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
3.
Biel (Whiteness) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
4.
Przyplyw, Odplyw, Oddech Czasu... (Tell Her You Saw Me) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
5.
Are You Going with Me? (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
6.
Czarne Slowa (Black Words) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
7.
Lulajze Jezuniu (Polish Christmas Carol) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
8.
Upojenie (Ecstasy) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
9.
Zupelnie Inna Ja (Always and Forever) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
10.
Piosenka Dla Stasia (A Song for Stas) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
11.
Letter from Home (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
12.
Me Jedyne Niebo (Another Life) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
13.
By on Byl Tu (Farmer's Trust) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
14.
Polskie Drogi (Polish Paths) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
15.
Tam, Gdzie Nie Siega Wzrok (Follow Me) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
16.
Na Calej Polaci Snieg (The Snow Falls All over the Place) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
17.
Szepty i Llzy (Whispers and Tears) (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30