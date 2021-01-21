Urge For Going
Joni Mitchell
Pop
2020
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
Urge For Going
(Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
1 chanson
4 min
© Rhino
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Blue
Joni Mitchell
Court And Spark
Joni Mitchell
Hejira (Edition Studio Masters)
Joni Mitchell
Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Joni Mitchell
Ladies Of The Canyon
Joni Mitchell
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns (Édition Studio Masters)
Joni Mitchell
Shadows And Light (Édition Studio Masters)
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides Now
Joni Mitchell
Accueil
Joni Mitchell
Urge For Going