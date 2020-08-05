V - Chamber Music for Harp

Musique classique

2011

1.

Sonata for Solo Harp: I. Allegretto (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
2.

Sonata for Solo Harp: II. Lento (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
3.

Sonata for Solo Harp: III. Perpetuum Mobile (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
4.

Choral for Cello and Harp (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
5.

Wild Bird, for Violin and Harp (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
6.

Sonatine en trio, for Flute, Viola and Harp, M. 40 (arr. Carlos Salzedo, François Vallières): I. Modéré (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
7.

Sonatine en trio, for Flute, Viola and Harp, M. 40 (arr. Carlos Salzedo, François Vallières): II. Mouvement de Menuet (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
8.

Sonatine en trio, for Flute, Viola and Harp, M. 40 (arr. Carlos Salzedo, François Vallières) / III. Animé (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
9.

Quintette No. 2 for flute, Violin, Viola, Cello and Harp: I. Allegrissimo (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
10.

Quintette No. 2 for flute, Violin, Viola, Cello and Harp: II. Scherzo (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
11.

Quintette No. 2 for flute, Violin, Viola, Cello and Harp: III. Notturno (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30
12.

Quintette No. 2 for flute, Violin, Viola, Cello and Harp: IV. Rondo (Extrait)

Valérie Milot

0:30

12 chansons

59 min

