Valeri Kastelsky Plays Scriabin
Musique classique
2007
1.
Sonata no.3 in F sharp minor, op.23. 1 movement (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
2.
Sonata no.3 in F sharp minor, op.23. 2 movement (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
3.
Sonata no.3 in F sharp minor, op.23. 3 movement (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
4.
Sonata no.3 in F sharp minor, op.23. 4 movement (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
5.
Prelude from op.15 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
6.
Prelude from op.15 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
7.
Prelude from op.15 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
8.
Prelude from op.15 no.5 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
9.
Prelude op.16 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
10.
Prelude op.16 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
11.
Prelude op.16 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
12.
Prelude op.16 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
13.
Prelude op.16 no.5 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:28
14.
Prelude op.17 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
15.
Prelude op.17 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
16.
Prelude op.17 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
17.
Prelude op.17 no.5 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
18.
Prelude op.17 no.6 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
19.
Prelude op.17 no.7 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
20.
Prelude op.22 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
21.
Prelude op.22 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
22.
Prelude op.22 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
23.
Prelude op.27 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
24.
Prelude op.27 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
25.
Prelude op. 31 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
26.
Prelude op. 31 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
27.
Prelude op. 31 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
28.
Prelude op. 31 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:28
29.
Prelude op. 33 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
30.
Prelude op. 33 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
31.
Prelude op. 33 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
32.
Prelude op. 33 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:26
33.
Prelude op. 35 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
34.
Prelude op. 35 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
35.
Prelude op. 35 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
36.
Prelude op. 35 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
37.
Prelude op. 37 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
38.
Prelude op. 37 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
39.
Prelude op. 37 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
40.
Prelude op. 37 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
41.
Prelude op. 39 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
42.
Prelude op. 39 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
43.
Prelude op. 39 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
44.
Prelude op. 39 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
45.
Prelude op. 48 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:29
46.
Prelude op. 48 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
47.
Prelude op. 48 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
48.
Prelude op. 48 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
49.
Etude op.49 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:29
50.
Prelude op. 49 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
51.
Reverie op.49 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
52.
Prelude op. 67 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
53.
Prelude op. 67 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
54.
Vers la Flamme (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30