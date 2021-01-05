Vaughan Williams: Orchestral Works
Musique classique
1999
Disque 1
1.
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
2.
1. March: Seventeen come Sunday (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
3.
2. Intermezzo: My Bonny Boy (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
4.
3. March: Folk Songs from Somerset (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
5.
1. Rondo Pastorale (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
6.
2. Minuet & Musette (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
7.
3. Finale (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
8.
1. Intrada (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
9.
2. Burlesca Ostinata (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
10.
3. Sarabande (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
11.
4. Scherzo (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
12.
5. March and Reprise (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
13.
Vaughan Williams: Romance for Strings, Piano and Harmonica (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
14.
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus" (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
2.
Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No.1 in E minor (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
3.
1. Prelude (Andante tranquilo) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
4.
2. Scherzo ostinato (Presto) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
5.
3. Intermezzo (Homage to Henry Hall) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
6.
4. Fantasia (Allegro) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
7.
Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country - Symphonic Impression (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
8.
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30