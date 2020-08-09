VEDO

Soul

2019

1.

Focus on You (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
2.

Hennessy & U (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
3.

Do It Nasty (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
4.

Take It There (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
5.

Put It Up (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
6.

No More (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
7.

Semi Gun (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
8.

Truth Is (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
9.

Seasons (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
10.

Pull Out (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
11.

Talk Yo Shit (feat. Ar'mon & Trey) (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
12.

U-Turn (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
13.

I Got You (feat. Devvon Terrell) (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30
14.

Sex Playlist (Extrait)

Vedo

0:30

14 chansons

45 min

© New WAV Music Group

