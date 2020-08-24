Velvet Jazz Atmosphere: Easy Listening Jazz, Cafe Music, Smooth Instrumental Vibes, Chill Music, Restaurant Jazz Sounds, Relaxation, Lounge Music

Velvet Jazz Atmosphere: Easy Listening Jazz, Cafe Music, Smooth Instrumental Vibes, Chill Music, Restaurant Jazz Sounds, Relaxation, Lounge Music

Jazz

2020

1.

Paradise Song (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Velvet Atmosphere (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Deep & Sexy (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Breath of Life (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

My Shining Star (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Deep Flow (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Timeless Chill (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Mental Relaxation (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Sense of Peace (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Get High (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Night Breaks (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Sensual Lounge (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Love Again (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Spicy Style (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Slow Steps (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

58 min

© Essential Jazz Universe